HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,426 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after purchasing an additional 945,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after purchasing an additional 886,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,278,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,099. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

