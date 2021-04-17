HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $89,355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hubbell by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hubbell by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.28. The stock had a trading volume of 175,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,482. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $196.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

