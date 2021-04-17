HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 734.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $193.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,672. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.43. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.