HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX traded down $5.79 on Friday, hitting $643.71. 1,112,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,277. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.86. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.60.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

