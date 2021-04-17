HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,043 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,043 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,089,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

