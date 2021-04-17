Hive Hits Market Capitalization of $230.88 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $230.88 million and $27.09 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000663 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,972,083 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

