Homeros Hits Market Cap of $29.87 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $29.87 million and $6.53 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00068716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00022851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.00731908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00086235 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00033143 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

