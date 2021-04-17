HTMLCOIN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,750.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $100,750.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,629.64 or 1.00044855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00042690 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.12 or 0.00610561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.16 or 0.00402843 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.71 or 0.00923205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00134712 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004127 BTC.

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

