HUSD (HUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. HUSD has a market cap of $702.11 million and $1.34 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00068706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.23 or 0.00727357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00086412 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00033233 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 701,305,405 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

