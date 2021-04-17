HYCON (HYC) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. HYCON has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded 45% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00147469 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,220,806 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,220,805 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

