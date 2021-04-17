HyperExchange 24-Hour Volume Hits $135,553.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $135,553.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00290544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00734570 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,078.33 or 0.99183374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.88 or 0.00831228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.