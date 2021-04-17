Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.70 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $31,300.69 or 0.55609691 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $919,318.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00275711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00721458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,272.96 or 0.99976116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.54 or 0.00867963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.