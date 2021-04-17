ICHI (ICHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $157,516.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $39.01 million and $157,516.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $14.24 or 0.00023095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.25 or 0.00298809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00730544 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,620.65 or 0.99936190 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.96 or 0.00831910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,739,235 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

