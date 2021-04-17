Idle Price Tops $16.80 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $16.80 or 0.00027523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $22.20 million and $381,288.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.00301077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.02 or 0.00766965 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,974.48 or 0.99920597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.75 or 0.00846810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

