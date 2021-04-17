IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.71.

A number of research firms have commented on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. 598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,780. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $146,114.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,492 shares of company stock worth $404,367. Corporate insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.