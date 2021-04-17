InsurAce Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.31 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.48 or 0.00010563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $52.31 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InsurAce alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00302584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00770893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,168.96 or 0.99683502 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.57 or 0.00843450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.