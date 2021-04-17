Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,583,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.16. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $342.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

