iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. 903,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,956. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28.

