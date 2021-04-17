iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,007. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $55.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.