iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.71% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.