iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 5.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $110,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.88. 1,149,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66.

