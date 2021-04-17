iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Bought by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.40% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBMN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

