iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 578,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,178,881. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

