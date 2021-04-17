iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,534,000.

BATS EFG traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.55. 432,772 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

