iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Cut by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.40. The stock had a trading volume of 833,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.60 and a 1 year high of $235.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

