iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,369,000 after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,685. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

