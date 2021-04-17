iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $53,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.39. 39,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,765. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

