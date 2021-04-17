iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.24. 1,155,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $77.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.