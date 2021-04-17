iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. 1,285,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,765. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $77.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

