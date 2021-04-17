iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 162,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,701 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 29,376,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,251,801. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

