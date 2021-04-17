iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,729,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $144.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.