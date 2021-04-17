iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,655,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

BATS:IEO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.77. 84,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.