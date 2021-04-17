Jarvis+ 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $369,621.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $369,621.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00068264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.24 or 0.00715797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00086475 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.