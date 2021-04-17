Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,884,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 216,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,983,000 after acquiring an additional 368,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

