John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of WDGJF remained flat at $$3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

