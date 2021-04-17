Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSDA opened at $0.50 on Friday. Jones Soda has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 25.95% and a negative return on equity of 50.12%.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

