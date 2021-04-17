JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,254 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.