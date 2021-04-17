JustBet (WINR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.82 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00073539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.00301026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.52 or 0.00774346 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,925.94 or 0.99842744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.92 or 0.00853656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

