Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001386 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00303359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.69 or 0.00740840 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,482.82 or 0.99301552 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.00829719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

