Keep3rV1 (KP3R) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.59 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $50.36 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $251.79 or 0.00406909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00066211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00023047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.61 or 0.00724965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00087000 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

