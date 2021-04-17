KeeperDAO Price Tops $529.22 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $529.22 or 0.00860687 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $19.28 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00068706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.23 or 0.00727357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00086412 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00033233 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

