Kind Ads Token (KIND) Hits Market Capitalization of $361,988.12

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 40.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $361,988.12 and $19.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00067489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00724487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087041 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

