Klaytn (KLAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $127.57 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $6.53 billion and approximately $127.57 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00068101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00294504 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.70 or 0.00720295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,406.70 or 0.99239354 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022942 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.48 or 0.00828213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,546,120,768 coins and its circulating supply is 2,455,057,013 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.