KnoxFS (new) (KFX) Price Hits $1.14 on Exchanges

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. KnoxFS (new) has a total market capitalization of $440,796.22 and $9.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001865 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KnoxFS (new) has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.74 or 0.00298247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.06 or 0.00753333 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,551.05 or 0.99365774 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.00852983 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 387,903 coins. KnoxFS (new)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (new) Coin Trading

