Kusama Hits 1-Day Volume of $311.74 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $3.84 billion and approximately $311.74 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $453.20 or 0.00732363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00067805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00291795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004287 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,541.95 or 0.99451393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.87 or 0.00828796 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

