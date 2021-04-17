Lambda (LAMB) Price Tops $0.0841

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. Lambda has a market cap of $124.35 million and approximately $30.28 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0841 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00062014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.82 or 0.00648145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00085752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.