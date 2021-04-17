Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,132. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

