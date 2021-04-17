Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,511,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter.

QLTA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 903,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,956. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28.

