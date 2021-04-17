Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $5.14 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,903. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.93 and a 1-year high of $156.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

