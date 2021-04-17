Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,903. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $156.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

